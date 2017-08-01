Spalding’s Kate makes the finals of ‘Hottest Vegan’ contest

Have your say

What does Spalding trainee retail manager Kate Halgarth have in common with Jessica Chastain, Natalie Portman, and Ariana Grande? They’re all vegans.

And the 22-year-old beat numerous other entrants to become one of seven female finalists in PETA’s UK and Ireland’s Hottest Vegan Competition 2017.

Kate said: “I had been vegetarian from a young age. Around a year ago, I saw the documentary Forks Over Knives and I was stunned.

“I had never considered that I could be doing more to prevent animal harm, and with that, I became vegan and have felt incredible both inside and out ever since.”

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) director Elisa Allen added: “Vegans are, on average, slimmer and healthier and have more energy than their meat-eating peers – plus, there’s nothing hotter than compassion.

“Our contest is a testament to how sexy vegans are – inside and out.”

To see photographs and biographies of all the belles and beaux selected as finalists, visit www.peta.org.uk/living/hottest-vegan-competition-2017/finalists/

Each winner will receive an eight-course vegan taster menu for two at top London restaurant Gauthier Soho.

Winners will be chosen by PETA based on several factors, including vote count, and will be announced later this week.

