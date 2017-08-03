Spalding runner in double city run for LIVES

Spalding runner Luke Jackson has entered two city half-marathons in the space of three months for charity.

First, Luke will line up for the Gloucester City Half-Marathon on Sunday which includes a finishing run alongside the River Severn.

LIVES have always delivered amazing care and compassion to everyone they help, but they’re also so kind, caring and supportive Luke Jackson, of Spalding

Then nine weeks later, Luke will be in the university city of Oxford for his second half-marathon, both of which he is running in aid of LIVES First Responders.

Luke said: “I’ve seen LIVES responders in action first-hand when I was working at a care home and, more recently, at my local school.

“They have always delivered amazing care and compassion to everyone they help, but they’re also so kind, caring and supportive.

“It’s incredible to think that they are all volunteers and I was therefore really happy to be able to help raise some vital funds for the charity.”

