Spalding Round Tablers’ donation to Academy after help at Beer Festival

Spalding Round Table has donated £500 to the food technology department at Spalding Academy. The money will be used to buy new cookery equipment, which will include blenders, mini-choppers, can openers, pasta makers and electric hand mixers.

Academy higher level teaching assistant Ben Cook, who is also secretary of Spalding Round Table, said: “Spalding Academy provided 10 volunteers to support the Spalding Round Table Beer Festival (held at the end of May) and the food technology department also hosted an excellent burger-making evening and barbecue during August for Round Table members.

“We are more than happy to make a donation from the money that the Beer Festival raised and are hopeful of working with Spalding Academy again in the future.”