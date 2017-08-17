Spalding Rotary’s £1,500 for Magpas as Richard gives thanks for his life

Crash survivor Richard Thacker helped give the Magpas air ambulance a £1,500 boost when he met Dr Nathan Howes, a member of the emergency teams who saved his life.

The former Spalding Rotarian and boss of A1 Transport Services was critically injured when his car spun off the A15 bypass and hit a tree at Market Deeping two years ago, and was trapped in the wreckage for two-and-a-half hours while firefighters battled to free him.

Richard Thacker's car after firefighters cut him free on August 18, 2015.

The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance landed at the scene.

Richard (65) says his injuries were so series that air ambulance paramedics called in the Magpas critical care team and it was then that Dr Howes came to his aid.

“Obviously I needed some fairly serious care and attention,” says Richard. “I was given the trauma care that you would normally receive in a trauma centre.”

He recalls being given a powerful drug.

“The firefighters’ faces turned into Cheshire cat type things from Alice in Wonderland and all their voices went a bit high, like they were on helium,” said Richard. “I was doing backwards somersaults through the clouds, but of course I wasn’t really.”

Richard discussed the effects of the drug with Dr Howes and the brilliant work done by Magpas when he joined members from the Rotary Club of Spalding and Welland to give part of the proceeds of this year’s Two Lips Charity Ball to Magpas, based at RAF Wyton.

Richard has no doubt that his life was saved that day by his rescuers, including the firefighters, Magpas and the Lincs and Notts crew who flew him to Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC), Nottingham, for expert care.

His injuries were a pelvis broken in five places, breaks in every rib bar one on his right side, a broken shoulder and a broken bone in his neck.

But Richard left hospital 12 days later and returned to work in the following October.

Consultants at QMC attributed Richard’s speedy recovery to his fitness level, something he maintains having just walked up Hellvellyn while holidaying in the Lake District with wife, Jane.

Richard was a member of Spalding and Welland Rotary Club at the time of his accident and although he’s left due to having so many other commitments he still helps out at various events.

• To donate to Magpas please visit www.magpas.org.uk or to Lincs and Notts visit www.ambucopter.co.uk or go to their shop in Sheep Market, Spalding.

