Spalding road to reopen later today after burst water pipe

Traffic headaches in Spalding should ease with the news that a town road will reopen later today after repairs.

A burst water main led to the closure of Halmer Gate on Sunday, causing further gridlock in Spalding after the closure of a section of Pinchbeck Road due to a collapsed sewer.

Engineers from Anglian Water managed to repair the pipe but not before “significant damage” was left to the rooad itself.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “We were alerted to a burst water main on Halmer Gate on Sunday. Engineers worked to repair the pipe, but the burst pipe caused significant damage to the road surface. Halmer gate remains closed while our teams work hard to repair the road surface and the road will be reopened later today (Wednesday). We’re very sorry for any disruption caused by this emergency work.”