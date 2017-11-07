Spalding residents in call for action on ‘roadblock’ and fly-tipping

Have your say

Residents of Spalding’s Knipe Avenue are complaining about parked cars blocking their street and fly-tipped and black bag waste being dumped there.

Cars blocking the junction with Green Lane often force the district council to change to a small vehicle because bin lorries can’t get through.

Cars parked at the entrance to Knipe Avenue.

Resident Jennifer Hemingway believes South Holland has switched to its “cart” 17 times this year.

She said parking enforcement officers are powerless, because there are no double yellow lines, but the county council refuses to put them at the spot because it claims there is no obstruction.

Jennifer said: “It’s like pushing water up hill with a fork.”

Chris Mace lives furthest from the junction and has had four deliveries where the van couldn’t get through.

The district council says it has reported the junction obstruction problem to the county council while the county claims it hasn’t.

A county highways spokesman said: “The local highways team inspected the Knipe Avenue/Green Road junction earlier this year and no parking obstructions were found.

“We have not received any complaints from emergency services or South Holland District Council to date, therefore there is nothing to warrant double yellow lines. The county council has no power to deal with obstructions, so if residents would like to report a problem or safety issue, they should ring the police on 101.”

But a spokesman for South Holland District Council said: “We do occasionally experience access problems in the Knipe Avenue/Green Lane area of Spalding.

“Should a collection freighter not be able to access a particular road we deploy a smaller vehicle and crew to make the collection. This usually occurs later on the scheduled collection day or the next working day.

“We have made Lincolnshire County Council aware of parking issues in this area.

“Any incidents of fly tipping or early presentation of waste are investigated by our enforcement officer and appropriate action taken.”

