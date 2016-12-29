Spalding resident Nan Brown celebrates her 100th birthday

Spalding nursing home resident Frances “Nan” Brown celebrated her 100th birthday on Thursday with family, friends and staff.

Until a little over a year ago, Nan was living independently in the town’s Hoekman Drive and enjoyed attending clubs, but moved to Tanglewood Cedar Falls in Little London through failing health.

Family, including daughter Maureen Lane and niece Susan Dash, paid personal tributes to a remarkable lady.

Maureen, who described her mum as “very loving”, said: “I am really pleased she is celebrating her 100th birthday – I am pleased she’s made it.”

Susan said: “She’s brilliant – she’s been hard working, loyal to her family, a loving mum and grandmother.”

Born in Wyberton, Nan had a brother and three sisters.

She spent most of her life in the Spalding area and was married to lorry driver Edward Brown, who died aged 73 some 28 years ago.

Nan’s working life saw her with firms including Spalding Bulb Company and Geest.

As well as Maureen and Susan, she has family including son-in-law Richard and grandson Jonathan.

Highlights of Nan’s big day included a card from the Queen as well as cards, gifts and flowers from family, friends and staff.

When Nan was born, the First World War was at its height – 1916 saw The Battle of The Somme, from July 1 to November 18.

King George V was on the throne, David Lloyd George was the British prime minister and Woodrow Wilson won the race for the White House.

