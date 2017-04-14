Spalding Railway Station is a crowd pleaser

After a revamp from volunteers, Spalding Railway Station is getting closer to its former Victorian glory.

Since September, Spalding people, including volunteers from Bakkavor and Tulip Radio, have been giving their free time to help environmental group Spotless Spalding clean up the front of the station, by removing litter such as cigarette packets, planting flower beds and painting shelters on one of the platforms.

To show off the progress made, Spalding and Peterborough Transport Forum – who spearheaded the project – invited members from the Market Rasen station adoption group to see the station in its revamped state.

Also present was South Holland and the Deepings MP John Hayes, who is the transport forum’s patron.

Forum chairman George Scott said the visitors were also shown around the town of Spalding, including a visit to Ayscoughfee Gardens, which left them “very impressed”.

Photo: SG080417-107TW