Spalding railway bridge to be replaced

Early warning has been given to residents that a railway bridge is to be replaced.

The bridge at Vernatts Drain is to be replaced from Saturday, October 21 to Tuesday, October 24. No trains will run on the Saturday, Sunday and Monday when the new bridge is put in place. Network Rail has pledged that the majority of the work will be done during the day, but some nightime work may be unavoidable. A compound is currently being established at the site for the works, at Yews Farm. There will be temporary traffic lights at the junction of Pinchbeck Road and the entrance to the hospital to enable deliveries to be made to the site. The pedestrian crossing over the railway will remain open while the work is being carried out until two to three weeks before the main bridge replacement in October. For more information, visit www.networkrail.co.uk/contact or call the 24-hour national helpline on 03457 11 41 41.