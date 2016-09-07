Spalding radio station waves farewell to volunteer

A regular column from Tulip Radio’s Jan Whitbourn.

Josh Baldwin has been volunteering with Tulip Radio for three years and has done countless weekly, day time shows as well as many specialist shows.

Josh is devoted to presenting and doing what he can, helping out in the studio and at events in the community.

Josh started at the age of 15; he had his portfolio and CV in hand wanting to do the Breakfast Show! I can only say I didn’t laugh. Out of all the people I had seen who wanted to volunteer I thought he would soon be gone. However, he soon showed me: he is still working with us, presenting and doing whatever he can to support the station.

Josh is driven by his enthusiasm, has gained in confidence and we now have conversations! In the beginning Josh came in, handed me his script to go through, he’d go into the studio, record it then just say “bye”! We have noticed a big change in Josh. He always stops and chats before and after his shows now to have a quick chat and is a very likeable lad.

Josh has worked with us throughout his GCSEs at the Sir John Gleed School and through his BTEC course at the South Holland post 16 Centre. Throughout his time here he has won two big achievements: the Volunteer of the Year award and the Young Achiever Award which he got at the Pride of South Holland Awards 2015. These Josh so well deserved as he took everything in his stride and never once let Tulip Radio down.

Unfortunately, Josh is going to the University of Lincoln to do Drama, and we are going to miss him very much and feel very proud to have had him as part of the team. We wish him well. We will be nagging him in the holidays to come back though.

Josh said: “I have really enjoying my time at Tulip Radio as a presenter and would encourage anyone who wants to improve their confidence or wants to connect with the community to try it out. Sure it was difficult at the start but honestly the people that work at the station are always fun and it’s a good atmosphere to be around.

“After university I want to go into some sort of performing, whether that’s acting on stage or in movies. I think working at Tulip Radio has shown me that connecting with the community more can offer me so many opportunities and I will take this with me when I go to Lincoln. It feels great to be part of something so big in the community.”