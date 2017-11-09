Spalding racing fan uses Brands Hatch as a stage for CPRS awareness

Spalding motor sports fan James Wilson-White is using Brands Hatch as the stage to raise awareness of chronic regional pain syndrome (CPRS).

James (43) has suffered with CPRS for 17 years following an accident at work and the outlook is bleak with no cure and no research into a condition little known even by hospital medical professionals.

James and fellow sufferer Charles Carter have organised ‘CPRS - Racing for a Cure”, which launches at Brands Hatch on Saturday, November 18. It’s perfect timing as November is nerve condition month, making it Nervember.

Several racing cars will carry the livery and the cause will be promoted during the Into the Night race at the same track the following weekend.

James and Charles hope at least £1,000 is raised for CPRS UK.

James runs a motor spots agency, finding sponsors for racing drivers and teams.

CPRS, also dubbed “the suicide syndrome”, is a painful and debilitating condition affecting the nervous system, and it can be triggered by something as simple as stubbing your toe.

James said: “Unfortunately, I had an argument with a wheelbarrow full of cement and the side of the wheelbarrow smashed into my leg.”

CPRS soon affected his left leg, which was broken in the accident, and rapidly spread to his right arm, hand and shoulder.

“Sadly this disease has no research and no cure,” says James. “I don’t know how to explain the pain, I have had lots of pains before but this is excruciating.”

Extreme pain is accompanied by rapid switches of fiery hot or icy cold temperature extremes, and James says CPRS is in a similar bracket to fibromyalgia.

• Read more on Facebook on the CPRS Racing 4A Cure page.

