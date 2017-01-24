Spalding race night raises thousands for hospice

Veteran fundraiser June Wright and her husband Don will be giving Sue Ryder’s Thorpe Hall Hospice £3,500 thanks to a hugely successful race night at Spalding Golf Club.

Some 113 race goers turned out on Saturday night and the total was boosted thanks to Don gaining sponsorship from friends and farmers.

Time for a flutter as race goers choose their horses. SG21017-149TW

June (70) began fundraising for the Peterborough-based hospice, which caters for people in the Spalding area, with her first husband, David Mason, who sadly died 20 years ago aged 55.

She says the care given by hospice staff is second to none.

“I can’t tell anybody the warmth I get when I go to Thorpe Hall,” said June. “It’s just unbelievable.”

Over the last year, June and her friends have continued to raise thousands for the hospice.

Having a great night out at the races. SG210117-157TW

More than £1,500 came from a wedding fair staged at Ayscoughfee Hall and June, along with a dedicated team of knitters, made a further £1,390 from selling handmade chicks at a £1 a time.

Those joining the knitting project were Jean Gray, Jean Woodhead, Kay Allen, Teresa Howes and Lisa Thomas.

The chicks were themed for different events, including Halloween and Christmas, and the team sold a further 20 on Saturday night when each of the chicks was wearing a jockey’s cap.

Its all about picking winners and having fun. SG210117-155TW

Some pre-race chat as punters get set to pick their horses. SG210117-153TW

Race night at Spalding Golf Club in aid of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Tables ready for a piunt

Some of the race night supporters at Spalding Golf Club. SG21017-151TW

Helping to raise thousands for Thorpe Hall Hospice. SG210117-148TW