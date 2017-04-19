Spalding pupils heartbroken over trashed sports equipment

Vandals are wrecking school sports equipment used by children living in one of the most deprived wards of South Holland.

Children at St Paul’s Community Primary and Nursery School in Spalding can no longer enjoy a game of football because their goalposts have been smashed to pieces.

Much of the equipment damaged has been paid for by community fundraising.

Now pupils and staff are appealing to the troublemakers to leave them in peace.

Head teacher Kira Nicholls said trespassers have visited the school every week since February 23, when Storm Doris damaged their fence, and fears their new Outdoor Gym and Tyre Park could be targeted.

She said: “We want to build a polytunnel in order that our pupils can grow their own vegetables and run their own enterprise project.

“Staff fear this would be vandalised and would be very expensive to replace. We feel as though we are putting things on hold until something can be done about the trespassers.

“I am really sorry that our pupils have to miss out on so much due to the mindless actions of a small minority.”

The outdoor gym was designed by pupils on the school council and provided through the work of governor Jamie Farrar, who chairs the PTA.

The kit was provided by PTA fundraising, the school’s Toast Club and donations from councillors.

The play equipment is a major key to children developing healthier lifestyles and it’s so popular that the Queen’s Road school has had to devise a rota to decide when classes can use it.

Last year, thieves were stealing milk intended for St Paul’s pupils.

The End Child Poverty Campaign revealed in 2013 that St Paul’s is the second most deprived ward in South Holland, with 21 per cent of children living below the breadline.