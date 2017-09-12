Spalding pub retains title as town’s best flower-decorated local

Spalding pub The Punchbowl has confirmed its status as the best flower-decorated licensed premises in town for the second year running.

Landlords Pete and Steph Williams kept their title after winning the annual competition run by the Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian, in association with Birchgrove Garden Centre in Pinchbeck.

Pete said: “We’re over the moon to have won again because, after winning last year, I said to Steph ‘It’s ridiculous what we did’.

“I wasn’t going to make an effort this year, but spring came and we just carried on with making it a lot better than last year by installing a self-watering system so that once the hard work of planting is done, the watering takes care of itself.”

Garden skills the talk of the town

Terry and Judy are the best again!

In Bloom winners have their big day

Looking for best flower-decorated premises