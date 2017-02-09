Spalding property expert was on TV’s Homes Under the Hammer this morning

Spalding property expert Jamie Hiller featured on Homes Under the Hammer shown this morning (Thursday) on BBC 1.

The show follows the progress of people who buy properties at auction and then do them up for sale, rent or to live in themselves.

Experts like Jamie, from Hill & Clark, in New Road, are called in to estimate the value added to the property, in this case a former post office in Gedney Dyke that underwent an amazing transformation.

Jamie (36) recalls there was a guide price of around £125,000 when the property sold but it ended up being valued at £330,000-£335,000.

He said the property was “refitted to a really high standard”, including turning the commercial space to residential and refitting bathrooms and a kitchen.

Jamie didn’t meet the show’s best known presenters, Martin Roberts or Lucy Alexander, although he met Martin at an awards night last year.

He says of the valuation day: “You get to meet the film guys, the presenters are not actually there on the day.”

Jamie met Martin at the British Property Awards when Spalding branch of Hill & Clark collected gold for customer service and the company claimed a regional gold for the East Midlands.

Jamie said: “Martin seemed a really nice guy when we were chatting to him.”

Jamie has been working in estate agency for 18 years, spending ten years at a firm in Holbeach, a few months with a Spalding company and then joining A P Sales in May 2012, which was bought in October that year by Hill & Clark.

Jamie has a wife, Melanie, and sons Noah, who will be three in April, and Toby, aged three months.