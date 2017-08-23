Spalding police inspector to work for a charity for one week

Spalding police inspector Gareth Boxall is ready to complete a week’s work placement with a charity.

Insp Boxall is still deciding on a good cause and asked on Twitter via @SpaldingInspector for followers to make suggestions.

He says the idea was promoted by the Chief Constable, Bill Skelly, for newly appointed inspectors.

Insp Boxall explained: “It allows for us to share some of our practices but also contribute my time to a charity chosen by me.

“I am keen to work with a charity local to South Holland and try to gain as much from the placement both personally and for the benefit of my role within the police. I had a few ideas but asked via Twitter for suggestions.”

