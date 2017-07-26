Spalding police chase ends in man’s detention

Have your say

A police chase involving the force helicopter in Spalding led to a man being detained yesterday evening (Tuesday July 25).

The helicopter was seen hovering for some time above the Clay Lake and Edinburgh Drive area.

The man, who was unwell, was detained under the Mental Health Act.

A police spokesman said: “The helicopter was there to locate a missing person, who has since been found.

“It was not an arrest, but someone who was detained under the Mental Health Act.”