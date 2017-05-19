Spalding play area to be improved after flooding works

Families have been promised a “brand new play area” in Spalding after work is done to reduce the risk of flooding.

Improvements to manholes in Fairview Way, off Woolram Wygate, have gone on for seven weeks to prevent the type of flooding that hit the town last summer.

Two new manholes and a new rainwater storage tank were installed along Fairview Way during which the play area close to the junction of Woolram Wygate and Pinchbeck Road was closed and play equipment taken away.

Sarah Dobson, of Anglian Water, said: “This part of Spalding has suffered from flooding when it has rained heavily so our engineers have designed a solution to help reduce the risk of this type of flooding in the future.

“We have installed two new manholes along Fairfield Way but, of course, we know that whenever investment is made into our network and work is carried out, it is disruptive as our pipes and sewers are buried deep underground.

“Therefore, we are very sorry for any disruption caused by the closure of the play area.”

A road closure in place at Fairview Way was lifted on Friday as a number of organisations worked together during the flood protection upgrade project.

Sarah said: “Responsibility for the drainage is very complex and sits with many different organisations.

“Anglian Water, Lincolnshire County Council, South Holland District Council, Highways England and The Environment Agency, as well as private landowners, each have responsibility for part of the drainage network.

“It is a huge spider’s web of pipes, pumps, watercourses, streams and drainage points, all interconnected.

“Fairview Way was closed to make sure Anglian Water staff and customers were kept safe whilst the new manholes were installed.

“We are pleased to be replacing the play facilities and although the play area will be closed during the summer holidays, we hope that ultimately the local community will see the long term benefits of the scheme.

The play area is due to reopen in September and Sarah added: “Once the rainwater storage tank is installed, Anglian Water will be replacing the play area’s equipment with brand new equipment. In addition, extra equipment will be added, which will include a roundabout, meaning that work in reducing the risk of flooding for homes in the area will be matched by children getting a brand new play area.”

Anglian Water also confirmed that it was working with county highways officers to minimise disruption while repairs take place at Fen Bridge on the B1166 Gravel Causeway in Crowland.

Sarah said: “Our engineering teams are working closely with the county council to divert the water pipe which runs along Fen Bridge.

“We will update residents and road users once details of the project are finalised.”