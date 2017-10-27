Spalding newsagent raided for the second time in a day

A Spalding trader has suffered a double blow of break-ins on the same day.

Raiders smashed their way into Classic News in Sheep Market on Wednesday night and forced open an inside door before stealing cash and goods.

We were scared that this might happen because they couldn’t open the till when they broke in the first time Asgar Vanparekh, co-owner of Classic News, Sheep Market, Spalding

The break-in was reported to police at about 11pm after an almost identical raid during the early hours of Wednesday when at least £3,000 worth of cigarettes and £150 in cash were taken.

Co-owner of the shop, Asgar Vanparekh, said: “We were scared that this might happen again because they couldn’t open the till when they broke in the first time.

“Once again, they broke in through the back door hat we’d had temporarily repaired and an emergency locksmith had put a lock on.

“But whereas the first time when they took loose change and the cigarettes that had been delivered on Tuesday, they took other items and the till which had a £150 cash float inside of it.”

Similar to the first break-in when raiders left behind a crowbar and mobile phone, a screwdriver, tools and a pair of gloves were found in the shop after the second incident.

Asgar said: “We got the call between 10.30pm and 10.45pm on Wednesday, having closed the shop at 5pm after a day of cleaning up the mess that was left before.

“We think that it might be the same people who came before and the police seem hopeful of catching them.”

Anyone with information should call Spalding CID 101, quoting incident number 498 of October 25.

