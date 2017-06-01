Spalding mum in battle to save her home

A Spalding woman fears she will be made homeless if councillors fail to approve retrospective planning permission for her home.

Sarah Street, who lives in a mobile home in her parents’ Spalding Drove back garden, lost an earlier appeal against South Holland District Council after she was issued with an enforcement notice when the caravan was moved to the site without planning permission.

Neighbours have objected to planning permission being granted for the home and the site is also identified on SHDC’s Strategic Flood Risk Assessment.

Miss Street told councillors that her family had used the site since the 1970s. She also drew attention to the fact that a site for 12 mobile homes had recently been approved on the same road and that 30 holly trees had been planted in front of the property to provide screening.

To mitigate the flood risk, planning officers suggested that the mobile home be elevated 1.8m and that the home be moved further from the road to avoid being overlooked.

Councillors deferred their decision, to enable photgraphs to be taken of the visual impact raising the home in its current position would have on neighbouring properties.

The matter will again be considered next month.