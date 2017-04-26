Spalding mum Adele’s horse riding lifeline for women with PTSD

A Spalding mum hopes women suffering from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) will go to a special meeting to find out how riding horses can help beat the condition.

Adele Barker (34) says riding horses saved her life after she developed PTSD following an ectopic miscarriage.

She has teamed up with the Lincolnshire Wolds branch of Riding for the Disabled and is inviting women to the first meeting at 6pm on Tuesday (May 2), at the Lincolnshire Rural Activities Centre, Kenwick Hill, Louth LN11 8NR.

Adele said: “There will be two instructors and two horses and, initially, everyone will be on the ground just interacting with the horses.”

She believes riding will also help people who have anxiety or are struggling with depression and says “it doesn’t have to be child related”.

Adle said: “If you are having a rough time overcoming something then we are here to help.”

She hopes one day to set up a group in the Spalding area. Adele had emergency surgery following her miscarriage in June 2015 but says riding a pony, called Lottie, was the turning point in her recovery,

• For more information email infohorsesforhealth@gmail.com or phone 07507 390042.