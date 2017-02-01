Spalding motor firm’s new sites at Pinchbeck are taking shape

EMG Motor Group’s twin sites on Elsoms Way, Pinchbeck, are taking shape with some of the structural steelwork in place.

The Spalding branch of the dealership is expected to relocate once building work is complete, but a date has not been confirmed.

The new developments will comprise of a showroom on land east of Elsoms Way and a service centre on the opposite side of the road.

The company has applied for planning consent to build 48 homes on its existing St John’s Road site in Spalding and planning officers are recommending consent. SG300117-107TW