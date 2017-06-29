Spalding Midsummer Ball raises thousands for charity

There was a great excuse to get dressed to impress at this year’s Spalding Midsummer Ball.

The glitzy, fundraising event was held at Springfields Events and Conference Centre, and attracted 400 people.

Midsummer Ball Committee chairwoman Tanya Beresford said she believes they have raised in excess of £10,000 from early counts.

The money will be split between Macmillan Cancer Support, Action Medical Research and this year’s chosen cause Holbeach United Community Sports Academy.

Tanya said: “I have seen the good work that the sports academy does in supporting youngsters through to age 18s, with great coaching and facilities.”

The ball is now in its 22nd year and has raised almost £250,000 for good causes over that time.

There were just four people on the organising committee this year, with the theme being White Tie and Tiara.

Money was raised from ticket and table sales, a casino, a gift tree, and both an auction and ‘silent auction’ with prizes donated from local businesses and individuals.

Tanya added: “We had a cocktail bar, tap-dancing with Twin Swing and a band, Imperial Groove, (both from London). They played Motown and soul.

“The DJ was Shaun Neal who is local. People were still dancing at 2am!”

See Tuesday’s Lincolnshire Free Press for more pictures (on sale July 4).