Spalding market traders raise £444 after charity auction for Lifeboats

Spalding’s Saturday market turned into an auctioneer’s paradise as shoppers placed bids to help coastal lifesavers.

An auction in aid of Skegness RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) Lifeboat Station was held in Market Place where antiques dealer Justin Grimshaw was joined by Michelle and Annette White of M & Auctions, Moulton.

Donations from the community helped the trio raise £444 and Justin, of Pendragon Antiques in Pinchbeck, said: “It was hard work but the rewards superseded everything.

“There was a sense of satisfaction knowing that we made more money on this auction than the one we held last year for the special care baby unit at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston.

“The RNLI is close to my heart because in both mine and my wife’s families there are people who contributed their lives to the charity and played a part in it.”

David Burgess, chairman of the South Holland Market Traders Association, said: “The auction was organised and run for market traders in Spalding by Justin, who was the auctioneer, and his band of helpers.

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who donated and purchased items at the auction, along with Justin and his team for all their help.

“Ultimately, the market traders are hoping to raise enough funds (about £1,500) to be able to fully fit out a lifeboatman and the next fundraising event will be a tombola, next to the watch stall, on Saturday, April 22 when donation tins will also be out on various market stalls.”