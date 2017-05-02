Spalding Marching Ambassadors drum up recruits as numbers drop to record low

Spalding’s Marching Ambassadors are desperately trying to drum up new recruits because band numbers have dropped to a record low of 12.

The band had their big moment in the world spotlight five years ago, when members took part in the opening and closing ceremonies of the London 2012 Olympics.

Bandmaster Jim Bright. SG080212-345NG

And two years ago there was a big reunion as the band celebrated their 35th birthday.

Bandmaster Jim Bright, who has been in charge since the Marching Ambassadors were founded, hopes a coffee evening and performance tomorrow (Wednesday, May 3) at the United Reformed Church, in Pinchbeck Road, Spalding, will be the turning point and potential recruits will turn up to see the band in action.

Jim said: “Twelve is the lowest number we have ever had. It’s nearing a crisis because we shall have one or two more leave this year to go to university.”

The Marching Ambassadors were seen by thousands when they were regulars at Spalding Flower Parade.

In recent years, the band have had 18 or 19 members and the record high was 30.

The band are now keen to have new recruits aged nine-20 years to play drum, trumpet or xylophone.

“They don’t have to be able to read music because that’s taught,” said Jim.

Adult entrants are also welcome but will be subject to DBS checks.

As well as showcasing the Marching Ambassadors, tomorrow’s coffee evening (6.30pm-8.30pm) is open to everyone and is being held to help raise funds towards the £1,000 needed to meet band running costs, which include attending competitions and paying insurance.

Over the years the Marching Ambassadors have had some big competition wins and this year they will compete against other bands in Stoke on Trent on June 3 and in Barnsley on June 18.

The band would welcome donations towards the running costs and anyone who can help can speak to Jim on 07787 791016.

Anyone keen to join, but cannot attend tomorrow night, can visit a regular band practice, which is held every Wednesday from 7pm-9pm.