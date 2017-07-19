Spalding man killed when he stepped in front of a passenger train at Quadring

A man with gambling debts left notes apologising for his actions before deliberately stepping into the path of a 75mph, 38-tonne diesel train at Quadring.

Kevin Taylor (56), of Georgette Gardens, Spalding, left “suicide and farewell” notes for family and friends inside his works van on Town Drove before using a foot crossing onto the railway line at about 4.45pm on March 8.

South Lincolnshire’s senior coroner Paul Cooper said: “He told friends and family (in the notes) he intended to take his own life and that’s what he did.”

East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics declared life extinct at the scene.

A post mortem revealed Mr Taylor died from multiple injuries. Mr Taylor was formally identified through fingerprints matched to those on a glass in his kitchen.

Train driver Allan Donald blew the single coach, passenger train’s horn “in a long, constant tone” after spotting Mr Taylor in his bright red coat.

His train was one-and-a-half coach lengths away when Mr Taylor walked “deliberately forward” and stood sideways in its path, tensing himself until the impact.

Emergency brakes didn’t stop the train until it was three-quarters of a mile down the track.

Paul Simmonds, a rail fatality investigations officer with British Transport Police (BTP), explained it takes a considerable distance for a train to stop because “it’s metal wheels on metal rails” and not rubber tyres on Tarmac.

He described Mr Donald as being “in shock” but said the train driver was able to provide the first account of what happened.

Mr Simmonds read from a witness statement made by Mr Donald, who said: “The more I think about it, the more I think he was trying to time his walk onto the track.”

The inquest heard Mr Taylor had a long standing gambling addiction that led in the past to him losing his wife and his house.

Just before he died, Mr Taylor had gambled money entrusted to him by a friend, Mr Chris Edwards, to purchase items from a third party.

Mr Taylor’s daughter, Jade Taylor, made a statement saying her father was born at Town Drove and lived there for many years until his move to Spalding.

Mr Cooper said Miss Taylor described her father as someone who always had a good laugh and enjoyed socialising, spending time with family and friends.

He said there was undoubtedly a darker side to Mr Taylor due to debts and gambling.

Mr Cooper said Mr Taylor had phoned his daughter on March 7 asking for money, and she said no, and on March 8 she had received a text message from his ex-girlfriend stating she was very concerned because he was considering ending it all.

The inquest heard both Miss Taylor and Mr Edwards had tried to phone Mr Taylor on March 8 but they could not reach him.