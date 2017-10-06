Spalding man heads to Big Apple to raise cash for Cancer Research

Dedicated fundraiser Duncan Wright is taking on the New York City Marathon to boost the £20,000 he and a pal have already raised for Cancer Research UK.

The trip around the streets of the Big Apple on November 5 will make it a hat-trick of marathons for Spalding man Duncan, who ran in the London Marathon in 2006 and 2011.

Duncan (51) and friend Ian Haynes began raising money for Cancer Research in 2011, after Ian had a cancer diagnosis, and much of the money raised so far has come from their annual February 80s parties.

Duncan said: “My target for this marathon is £2,500. I will be staying with family, and Sean Hook of Consolium Wealth Limited has very kindly sponsored my travel expenses, so every penny you donate will go to Cancer Research UK.”

More and more of Duncan’s friends are getting cancer diagnoses and this is spurring on Duncan to raise funds for his charity.

“It seems to be more common,” said Duncan. “That’s my main motivator.”

He was a keen sportsman and took up running in 2004 following a two-year recovery from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Duncan runs Timber Windows UK Ltd, mostly supplying and installing timber windows across London.

So far, more than £1,000 has been donated but you can add to that by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/duncanwright2017

