Spalding man had films of child sex abuse

A Spalding man who was caught with films of child sex abuse has been jailed for eight months.

Gareth Oddy (34) admitted to searching for indecent material after police raided his home in Wygate Road.

Every single one of those images involves the grave sexual abuse of children. People who watch them drive the demand. Judge John Pini QC

Lincoln Crown Court heard Oddy was present when officers carried out the early morning search on January 20 last year.

Gregor Purcell, prosecuting, said Oddy was “candid” and immediately admitted using file sharing software and accessing indecent images.

When police analysed computer equipment seized from his home they found 256 indecent images in the most serious category of A, 108 images from category B and 84 images from category C.

One of the children was as young as two-years-old, the court heard.

All of the images were films varying in length from one minute to over an hour. Officers also recovered 12 extreme images of bestiality.

During interview Oddy admitted he started off by looking at music but then became curious and searched for indecent images.

Ian Way, mitigating, said Oddy made full and frank admissions as soon as the police arrived and before his computers were examined.

Mr Way added: “He describes himself as a loner who has not had a long term relationship for over a decade.”

Oddy, of Wygate Road, Spalding, admitted three charges of making indecent images and one charge of possessing extreme images between April 2014 and January 2016.

He was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for ten years.

Passing sentence, Judge John Pini QC told Oddy: “Every single one of those images involves the grave sexual abuse of children.

“People who watch them drive the demand.”