Spalding man admitted downloading thousands of indecent images of children

A Spalding man today (Wednesday) admitted downloading more than 60,000 indecent images of children when he appeared before Lincoln Crown Court.

David Kaye had previously denied the charges and was due to stand trial in front of a jury this morning but changed his plea when he appeared in the dock.

Kaye (43), of Spring Street, Spalding, pleaded guilty to three charges of making a total of 62,166 indecent photographs and videos of children between December 25, 2015 and July 22, 2016.

Errol Ballentyne, for Kaye, said his guilty plea was on the basis that he had been looking for “teen porn” on the internet and he was not expecting to see indecent images of children.

Judge Simon Hirst granted bail to Kaye and adjourned the hearing until September 22 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared on Kaye.

The judge told Kaye: “Anybody who goes looking for pornography on the internet knowing it is likely that images of young children will be downloaded is looking at an immediate custodial sentence.”

