Spalding maestro Crystalla takes a bow as composer

An ex-Spalding High School student has entered the world of Beethoven, Mozart and Schubert by composing her first masterpiece.

Crystalla Serghiou (20) premiered her “contemporary ragtime piano piece”, The Pantaloon Rag, at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow where she is studying for a degree in classical music.

The student’s three minute 23 second piece is based on a character from 16th century Italian theatre called a pantaloon, known for his cunning, greed and poor judgement.

Crystalla said: “I’ve always been interested in blending different styles or techniques together in any art form and I particularly love Ragtime music as I’ve always enjoyed playing all the exciting, varied rhythms it has to offer on the piano.

“Therefore, I decided to finally explore it and create a contemporary ragtime piece as I also enjoy creating a darker atmosphere in my music.

“I knew that I wanted to stick to some of the fundamental rhythmic features of a rag, whilst also creating a rather sinister sound with unconventional, off-key harmonic language.

“I wanted to produce a really dramatic, exciting and intense rag which, hopefully, I’ve achieved because I wanted to keep the audience on their toes and really make them feel a constant build-up of mood throughout the piece.”

Crystalla started learning music at the age of seven, performing at concerts, weddings, parties and charity events, including Spalding High School’s annual House Festival where she won the piano senior solo prize in March 2016.

She said: “The Pantaloon Rag describes the piece perfectly because it’s rather quirky and cheeky, but sinister as well.

“It reminded me of Pantaloon characters found in commedia dell’arte, a form of theatre in Italy during the 16th century that featured witty and rather foolish comedy.

“I feel that music shouldn’t only be a pleasure to listen to but also something that touches your senses, even if that sense is dark and sinister.”