Spalding Macmillan event attracted 27 for yoga... and more than 60 for cake!

Fitness and yoga instructor Karen Groves combined two great passions to raise at least £690 for Macmillan.

Karen, a regular Macmillan fundraiser, held her own World’s Biggest Yoga/Coffee morning at Gedney Dyke Village Hall on Saturday, with hall hire given for free.

People donated to take part in the yoga sessions and then enjoyed a cuppa and cake.

Karen said 27 people came for the yoga class, and more than 60 for the cake, with more donations still to come.

Karen is pictured (third left) with her fundraising team.