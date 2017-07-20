Spalding lorry driver involved in fatal crash

Have your say

A lorry driver from Spalding was involved in a fatal collision near Cambridge last week.

The 38-year-old driver was not injured, but a 56-year-old motorcyclist from Cumbria died in the accident on the A14, on the approach to junction 35 at Stow cum Quy, in Cambridgeshire.

The collision happened just before 2am on Monday July 10.

Anyone who saw the incident or either vehicle leading up to the crash is asked to contact the police on 101.