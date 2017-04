Spalding LIVES First Responders have been given a £300 boost by Spalding West Townswomen’s Guild.

First Responders are often the first medics on the scene of an emergency and treat patients before ambulances arrive.

Spalding West Townswomen’s Guild secretary Margaret Dempster says: “They are such a worthy cause.”

Our picture shows guild chairman pat Bissmire presenting a cheque to Gordon Kirk, of LIVES, watched by guild members at St John’s Church Lounge.

