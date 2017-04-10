Spalding law firm raises charity cash through Will Aid

sue.webb@iliffepublishing.co.uk

Calthrops Solicitors LLP, in Market Place, raised £4,665 last year, bringing their total since they started participating in Will Aid to £14,553. The month-long fundraising initiative asks lawyers to write wills for local people in exchange for a donation.

Laura Brown, trainee legal executive at the firm, said: “We are thrilled to have raised a fantastic amount for a great cause.

“Taking part in Will Aid has enabled us to give something back to our community and nine great charities.

“Making a will is so crucial and does not have to be complicated. It means loved ones you leave behind know that you have given your affairs some thought.”

John Coulthurst from the British Red Cross – one of nine charities who benefit from Will Aid – paid the firm a visit recently to present them with a certificate to celebrate their achievement.

John said: “We are very grateful to Calthrops Solicitors and the Will Aid scheme for this contribution.

“The Red Cross uses donations to reach people in crisis, here in the UK and all around the world. With £60, we could provide 16 thermal blankets for people in need in Syria. With £1,000 we could provide five people with the support they need to readjust to life at home following a spell in hospital, here in the UK.”

Laura Brown at Calthrops Solicitors wrote nearly 60 wills during the month of November, generously giving her time for free for the whole month.

Will Aid, now in its 29th year, is a charity scheme that raises money for nine charities: ActionAid, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save The Children, Sightsavers, Age UK, SCIAF (Scotland) and Trocaire (Northern Ireland).

Will Aid will run again in November 2017. Solicitors and anyone who wants to make a will can find out more by visiting www.willaid.org.uk