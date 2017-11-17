Spalding landlords spell out pub name in 20,000 pennies

Crafty publicans Pete and Steph Williams made their own bar top out of 20,000 pennies, which has become a real talking point at the Punchbowl pub in New Road, Spalding.

The couple spent day and night over a fortnight sticking coins to lengths of plywood, before piecing everything together like a jigsaw along the 12m x

0.5m bar and sealing the whole thing with resin to give it a gleaming finish.

Pete took £200 to Lloyds Bank in Spalding and asked for 20,000 pennies before sitting down with Steph to sort them out into colour-matching sets, including black one and shiny ones, to spell out the word Punchbowl.

“We didn’t have enough shiny ones so we finished up getting another £50 worth,” said Pete. “The most expensive part was the resin, which cost over £400, but it still works out as a cheap bar top.”

They created their penny bar for a bit of fun.

“It has become quite a talking point for the people who come in and look at it,” said Pete.

Twenty is a really significant number for the couple because in April they will celebrate their 20th anniversary behind the bar.

Pete recalled: “We had never run a pub before and we arrived a week before the Flower Parade in 1998, not knowing what we were doing or what to expect, and it was amazing to see so many people.”

From our website ...

‘Speak up on Spalding’s NHS dentist fiasco’

Sweet victory in Big Apple for Spalding marathon man Duncan

Hare coursing in Holbeach and Sutton Bridge