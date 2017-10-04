Spalding lad Archie (4) holds his own fundraiser

A four-year-old Spalding lad raised £225 from his own Macmillan Coffee Morning after seeing an advert for the cancer charity on television.

Archie Poulter, who attends the Spalding Parish Church of England Day School, held the morning at his Spalding home after mum Claire Hearth explained what Macmillan do.

Archie baked his own brownies and also had his mum, grandparents and aunties baking. A tombola was also held.

The event was held at the weekend to avoid a clash with school and more than 20 people attended, including local Macmillan fundraiser Suzanne Cawley, pictured with Archie.