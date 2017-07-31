Spalding jewellers have ‘emotional’ last day after 70 years’ trading

Have your say

Saturday saw shutters roll down for the final time at Revills Jewellers, in Market Place, Spalding, ending 70 years of retailing.

Managing director Nick Revill announced a retirement sale in March.

This week Nick said: “It was all very good, really, we virtually sold everything so you can’t do better than that, can you?”

He said the last day of trading was “all very emotional” adding “but we had quite a lot of fun as well”.

Nick said: “It was just a very nice day, really, to finish off.”

He paid tribute to supportive customers who showered staff with gifts.

“The girls have been inundated with chocolates, flowers and Champagne so we could not have wished for better support than we have had from our customers,” said Nick.

The future use of the shop is unknown.

