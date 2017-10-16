Spalding Inner Wheel Club hosts charity founder

The founder of a small charity doing lifesaving work in Darfur, Sudan, was the guest speaker at the Inner Wheel Club of Spalding’s International Service lunch.

Since it was formed by Patricia Parker in 1981, Kids for Kids has adopted 81 villages and transformed the lives of 364,000 people.

The charity has seen children who might never have survived go on to university thanks to a host of projects, the main one being provision of clean drinking water, which Patricia describes as “the key to life”.

The international service lunch was held at St Mary’s Church Hall, Pinchbeck.

Inner Wheel Club of Spalding international service officer Marina Hutchison said: “It was a great success, with the presence of members of various Inner Wheel Clubs of the area, members of the South Holland Rotary Club and numerous friends.

A combined donation to Kids for Kids from the Inner Wheel Club of Spalding, South Holland Rotary and a Rotarian totalled £1,000.

The Inner Wheel Club of Spalding meets meet once a month at Spalding Yacht Club with the aim of helping the community and international projects, as well as enjoying friendship and camaraderie.

Is your club helping a great cause? Email you news to lynne.harrison@iliffepublishing.co.uk

• More pictures inside tomorrow’s Lincolnshire Free Press

From our website ...

Fundraiser Tilly in line for a pop-up party

South Holland duo in dramatic round Britain sea trip

FEATURE: Working to save part of our history