Spalding hospital undergoing fire safety checks

Spalding’s Johnson Community Hospital is undergoing fire safety checks this week as part of an internal review that started before London’s Grenfell Tower disaster.

Acute hospitals in the county, including Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital, have been checked out following the tower block fire that claimed at least 79 lives.

A spokesman for United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which manages Pilgrim, Lincoln County and Grantham hospitals, said: “No issues have been found as a result of these checks.”

The Spalding hospital is managed by Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust.

The trust’s deputy director of nursing, Susan Ombler, said: “We are currently undertaking an internal review of fire safety at all of the sites from which our services operate, including Johnson Community Hospital.

“This is part of a planned work programme which commenced before the fire at Grenfell Tower took place and started in our older buildings first. We anticipate our review at Johnson Community Hospital will be completed this week.”

• It’s believed cladding on Grenfell Tower was responsible for rapidly spreading fire to all 24 floors of the residential, high rise building after a blaze started in a fridge freezer on June 14. The death toll is expected to rise.