Spalding hospice café launches unique coffee blend

St Barnabas Hospice has launched a unique coffee blend at its integrated shop and café in Spalding.

Blend 35 has been created in celebration of the hospice’s 35th birthday year, at its first-ever shop and café.

Loyalty cards

Working in partnership with Stokes Coffee, St Barnabas has created this delicious coffee in both bean and ground format.

It will be used to make a variety of coffees in the Spalding café, as well as being sold at the Hospice’s 26 charity shops across Lincolnshire.

Blend 35 is described as a combination of Brazilian, Colombian, Peruvian and Indian cherry beans, slow roasted to give a well-rounded, smooth flavour with a fruity kick. The beans used in the blend are certified by the Rainforest Alliance and the Fairtrade Foundation.

To mark the launch of this new coffee blend, St Barnabas chief executive Chris Wheway visited the Spalding café to try his hand at becoming a barista for the day.

Thanks to a wonderful training session from Stokes sales manager Stephen Spence, Chris learned how to pour the perfect cappuccino, froth milk for a latte, and how to get the right crema on top of an espresso shot.

He even had a go at serving some customers.

Chris said: “This training session has opened my eyes to just how much effort goes into making a cup of coffee. I will now be able to visit other coffee shops and understand what the baristas are doing behind the counter.

“I’m impressed with the hard work that went into putting such a brilliantly tasting blend together, and hope that it will prove popular with the coffee drinkers of Lincolnshire.”

St Barnabas retail manager Caroline Peach said: “So far, our coffee has been a hit with the people of Spalding, so we are delighted that people all across Lincolnshire will now be able to purchase it in their local charity shop.

“Stokes Coffee has done a magnificent job in helping us to create this blend, and the training has given our staff a wonderful insight into the history behind the coffee they’re making too.”

Blend 35 is served in a variety of coffees at the new Spalding shop and café at 19 Market Place.

From next week, it can also be purchased from the 26 St Barnabas charity shops across Lincolnshire, at £4.99 per bag.

People using the Spalding café can also get their hands on a St Barnabas loyalty card, which gives them a free hot drink reward every time they purchase their ninth hot drink.