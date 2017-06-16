Spalding High School students show off artistic talents

Spalding High School students showcased their work in the annual Art and Technology Evening.

The exhibition is designed to celebrate the outstanding creative achievements and hard work demonstrated by the GCSE, AS and A2 Art and Design and Textiles students.

A2 level students India Bliss, Abbie Taylor, Alice Hendy

Students welcomed the chance to discuss their work with all who attended and the evening was a great success.

Lots of parents attended and were amazed at the standard of work their daughter/son had achieved.

Many people from the community also commented on the outstanding standard of the ideas and the work.

Proud department head Elizabeth Kelleher said: “I am yet again thrilled by the standard of work produced by the students and am looking forward to the next year with both current students and new students.

“I am also looking forward to appointing a part time teacher of Art to compliment the current team of staff.”

Headmistress Michelle Anderson added: “The quality of work was yet again fantastic.

“It is a testament to the skill and commitment of the students in creating such fabulous installations and pieces and also the dedication of the staff in mounting such an impressive exhibition.”

• A full page of pictures in Tuesday’s Lincolnshire Free Press.