Spalding heavy drinker (78) dies after hitting head in a fall

A heavy drinker died from a bleed to the brain after he fell and hit his head on the kitchen floor at his Spalding home, an inquest heard.

Michael Edwards (78), of Parkside Crescent, died in Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, on July 12.

A statement was read out at the inquest in which a friend described Mr Edwards as having a “major alcohol problem”.

The friend continued: “I know he would consume a litre of whisky a day as a minimum.”

In his statement, the friend said he visited Mr Edwards’s home on July 14 and found two empty one-litre bottles of whisky by his chair and a large pool of blood on the kitchen floor, saying he suspected his friend had “smacked his head” on the floor. He said Mr Edwards regularly drove drunk and had been arrested by police.

The friend also described how Mr Edwards “would turn up at our house in a totally inebriated state” and be “incapable of standing”.

Assistant coroner Marianne Johnson read a report from a doctor at Pilgrim who said Mr Edwards was admitted on July 11 after being found unconscious at his home and a CT scan showed a right side parietal haemorrhage, which the doctor described as “a massive brain bleed”.

His case was discussed with Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, and it was decided there should be no medical intervention.

The inquest heard Mr Edwards had a number of health problems, and was taking prescribed warfarin, which would have meant he would have bled more than someone not taking the drug. Ms Johnson concluded Mr Edwards died as a result of an accident.