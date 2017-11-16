Spalding health and wellbeing charity Tonic Health is raising money to open a community cafe and hub in Surfleet.

Spalding’s Tonic Health in community cafe and hub project at Surfleet

The bid to breathe new life into a former art studio at 44 Station Road has had a £50,000 boost from the Sport England Community Asset Fund.

But that sum comes with the proviso that Tonic Health must raise a further £10,000 for building conversion costs.

Tonic Health has launched a buy a brick scheme, where people and companies paying £1,000 will have their names visible to future cafe users as VIP supporters,while a £100 contribution also gets your name listed inside the building.

The art studio is beside the Glen Park, and will offer park users refreshments and loos as well as showers and changing areas for Spalding Hockey Club. Tonic Health hosts community projects at Broadgate House, in Westlode Street, Spalding, including dementia support and the Safe Places mental health project, and is home to complementary therapies and exercise classes.

Its chair of trustees, Michael Morris, says it is likely there will be some crossover projects but he expects Surfleet residents will shape the types of activities and projects at Tonic 44.

Villagers can discuss the project with Tonic Health at the village hall from 1pm-3pm on Saturday (November 16) or between the same times on December 16.

Tonic 44 is set to open seven days a week, offering refreshments and light bites, and Mr Morris says the cafe will provide important income to support the services based at the hub.

He said: “The idea of a community cafe was always high on Tonic Health’s future plan, and where better than be located next to such a wonderful facility as Glen Park?

“In a time for encouraging movement and exercise in people, socialising and meeting others, and strengthening community spirit, we hope to be able to capture all these elements for the benefit of the local residents and users of Glen Park.”

