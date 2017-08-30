Spalding Gymnastics Club sessions are so popular

Youngsters flocked to Spalding Gymnastics Club’s summer camp at its Cradge Bank headquarters.

The recreational sessions were open to both members and non-members and saw them enjoy games such as penguin slide, hide and seek, chicken in a hen house and building dens.

Smiles from this youngster

The aim of the sessions was to introduce children to the gymnastics environment while having fun and using up energy.

The sessions proved very popular, with over 50 children attending each one.

If your youngster is interested in joining the club, various sessions are available.

Call 01775 713599 or email info@spaldinggymnasticsacademy.co.uk

