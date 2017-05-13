SPALDING GUARDIAN KIERAN TAYLOR APPEAL: South Holland helps smash £10,000 target

Spalding Today and the family of Deeping St Nicholas youngster Kieran Taylor (seven) are celebrating the shattering of our £10,000 fundraising target in just seven weeks.

A £1,500 donation by Chosen Charity Shop of Holbeach has ensured that the Taylors can fly to the USA this month when the youngster will have treatment on a rare brain tumour.

CHARITY LOOK: A fashion show and sale at St John the Baptist Primary School in Spalding raised �500 for the Kieran Taylor Proton Therapy Appeal. Photo by Helen Redman.

Chosen’s donation came after just over £330 was raised through a tuck shop day at Spalding’s St John the Baptist School on Friday.

The school, which Kieran and his sister Caitlin (nine) both attend, then hosted a fashion show and sale on Tuesday night which raised £500.

Organiser Helen Redman, of Spalding, said: “Thank you to all those who helped, attended and supported the event which means the world to me.”

Another £200 came in from Spalding Cycling Club where Kieran and Caitlin are both members of its Go Ride junior section.

Coordinator Jo Kendall, said: “We asked riders for a donation because Kieran used to ride himself until his operation last year and after his time in America, we hope he’ll be back fighting fit.”

Kieran, Caitlin, dad Steve and mum Karen Taylor can finally make firm plans for their medical visit to the USA without having to worry about their living costs.

A primary school, two churches, three charities and a band of generous Guardian readers have helped the family hit their £10,000 fundraising target.

Steve said: “I think it’s fantastic and it’s just amazing how people have come forward to help us since the Guardian launched its appeal.”