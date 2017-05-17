Spalding group for adults with disabilities to celebrate its first birthday

Have a go mums are celebrating the success of their group for young adults with disabilities after the county council pulled the plug on their social life.

Cuts in funding for specialist after-school and holiday clubs meant those aged 18 or more were barred from attending because the funding came from Lincolnshire County Council’s children’s services budget.

Mums Alyson Commons, Rita Stacey and Samantha Harley-Pesce founded the Going Forward Social Group, which marks its first birthday on May 25 with a disco at Tonic Health in Spalding’s Westlode Street on Thursday, May 25.

Discos, craft sessions and bowling are just some of the activities that allow young people with physical and learning disabilities to get together and have fun.

Alyson’s daughter Sophie (19), who is still at school, has global development delay and autism.

Like many in the new group, Sophie is too vulnerable to go out unless accompanied by a parent or carer and she would have no real chance to socialise with people around her own age outside of school without the Going Forward Social Group.

Alyson, from Moulton Seas End, said: “Parents or carers have to stay at these sessions as we don’t have funding for trained staff, but we have found that they enjoy it as much as the young people as it gives them a chance for a catch-up.”

Sophie loves the group so much that she leaves one session already focusing on the next.

Alyson said: “Sophie has a countdown chart so she knows how many days it is to the next session.”

The Going Forward Social Group has ten regulars who attend, plus a couple of people who come now and again, and the mums are widening the net by inviting people up to the age of 40 to attend. The minimum age is 16.

• To enquire about joining, visit the Going Forward Social Group on Facebook or call Lynne Harrison at the Free Press on 01775 765413.