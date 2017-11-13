Spalding gets its first ever specialist gin bar

Spalding has its first ever specialist gin bar as the tipple enjoys a huge surge in popularity in the UK’s big cities.

The Gin Tree has opened above The Priors Oven, in Sheep Market, and is stocked with more than 50 gins from this country and around the world.

Micropub business partners Charlie Rawlings and Nathan Marshall developed the idea with Dani Nundy following a conversation about how best to use a room at the business.

Gin connoisseur Dani, the friendly face behind the bar at The Gin Tree, said: “We jokingly said we could make it into a gin palace and we decided to turn that joke into a reality.”

Gin is undergoing a renaissance, or as Dani calls it, a “ginaissance”, and it will surprise people who think gin only comes in its dry form with its distinctive juniper flavour, matched botanicals and tonic.

At Gin Tree, you can try almost every flavour under the sun, including orange teamed with cinnamon.

“Basically, it’s Christmas in a glass,” says Dani. “You can try citrusy ones, herby ones, sweeter ones and rhubarb ... the rhubarb ones were a real hit at the weekend.”

The gins are served with matched garnish and tonics with the bar using fresh herbs and fruit.

The Gin Tree opens on Friday and Saturday evenings, but will trial Thursdays too as word spreads about a dedicated gin bar opening in town.

Dani says: “We have had a lot of support from other pub traders because we want to bring something different to the town that encourages people to have a night out in Spalding.

“I would encourage everyone to give it a go. I definitely think there’s a gin out there for everyone.”

The Gin Tree is based in an upstairs room, with no loud music pumping out, so it’s great for conversation.

“We are a very small, intimate bar,” says Dani.

The Gin Tree was set up as a pop-up to run until Christmas but will continue afterwards if there is enough demand.

