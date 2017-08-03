Spalding Gentlemen’s Society invites community to share views

A group described as “Spalding’s best kept secret” is drawing back the curtains to make an appeal to the community.

Spalding Gentlemen’s Society (SGS) is asking people for their views on what the group does and how it can generate a wider interest in the town and South Holland.

Our heritage assets include a wide range of objects, archives, books and manuscripts that offer research opportunities for genealogy and local history, as well as more general interest Spalding Gentlemen’s Society

Founded by barrister Maurice “The Antiquary” Johnson in 1710, the society is most famous for owning a range of heritage assets, including archives, books, manuscripts, coins, medals and stamps for research purposes.

Based in Broad Street, Spalding, the society also hosts a series of lectures on subjects which have included First World War nurse Edith Cavell, Donington explorer Captain Matthew Flinders and Spalding’s Barbecue 67 music event.

An SGS spokesman said: “Spalding Gentlemen’s Society is one of a number of local heritage organisations that enrich South Holland.

“Our heritage assets include a wide range of objects, archives, books and manuscripts that offer research opportunities for genealogy and local history, as well as more general interest.

“We are perhaps best known for our museum, but we also run lectures with scientific and artistic topics and seek to collaborate with other heritage and educational institutions nationally and internationally.

“The Heritage Lottery Fund is supporting the SGS in developing its plans for the future but we really need to know what people think of the Society and how it could become more appealing for visitors and researchers.”

For more details about the Spalding Gentlemen’s Society, call 01775 724658.

