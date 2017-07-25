Spalding front garden competition down to final three

Judges have adrawn up a shortlist after visiting all entrants in the Spalding’s Best Front Garden competition.

Three three gardens battling it out are those of Chris and Edwina Allen, of Belgrave Road; Mr and Mrs M Roe, of Churchill Drive and Michael Webb, of Little London.

They have all been invited to the presentation on Saturday, September 16 when the winning order will be revealed.

The nine other entrants have been sent £5 vouchers to spend at Birchgrove Garden Centre in Pinchbeck. The competition was run in conjunction with Birchgrove, the Spalding Guardian and Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding In Bloom.

