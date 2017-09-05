Spalding Focus Club fundraiser

The Focus Club in Spalding raised an amazing £325 at a fundraising afternoon which included cake stalls, a tombola, raffle, guess the name of the bear, bean bags and bric-a-brac.

The club is a warm and friendly group for people with early onset dementia and the money will help to keep the club going and also provide a trip out for members.

Members enjoy a day where they can be with friends and take part in activities and quizzes, giving their partners/carers a day off.

It is held at Tonic Health every second and fourth Tuesday of the month. There is also a monthly pub lunch where members and their partners/carers get together.